$332.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post sales of $332.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.02 million and the highest is $373.66 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $308.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.46 million to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

NYSE RBA opened at $33.37 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,278,000 after buying an additional 750,283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,993,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,448,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after buying an additional 255,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.