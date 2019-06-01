361,483 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 361,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $20,824,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $332,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $3,821,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

