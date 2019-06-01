$968.13 Million in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $968.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.10 million and the highest is $986.78 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $927.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 587,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $279,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,557.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $2,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,952. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,792,000 after buying an additional 604,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,720,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,989,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,115,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,268,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,074,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

