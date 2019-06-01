AA (AATDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AA PLC offers automobile insurance and breakdown coverage. Its operating segment consists of Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland and Insurance Underwriting. The company serves car manufacturers, fleet and leasing companies and insurance companies. AA PLC is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom. “

Get AA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

AATDF stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. AA has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AA (AATDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.