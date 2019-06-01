Ability (ABIL) Trading 25.6% Higher

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) shares traded up 25.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. 1,083,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 300,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ability stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of Ability worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Ability Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

