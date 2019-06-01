Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

ADS opened at $137.50 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $137.36 and a 1 year high of $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/acadian-asset-management-llc-has-4-25-million-stake-in-alliance-data-systems-co-ads.html.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.