Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of ACHN opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.41. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

