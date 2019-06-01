Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.13 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,553.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.03146888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.70 or 0.05164326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.01329794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.01091623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.01035967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00339436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

