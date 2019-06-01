AdHive 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,021.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. AdHive has a market capitalization of $277,165.00 and $1,021.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

