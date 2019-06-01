ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 154,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

ADTRAN stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

