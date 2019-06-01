Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 823,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $27.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,311,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,009,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,664 shares of company stock worth $15,332,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-shares-bought-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.