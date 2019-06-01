Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 138.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.4641 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

