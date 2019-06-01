AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 4.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,146,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,809.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,797 shares of company stock worth $29,119,105. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $184.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $186.34. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

