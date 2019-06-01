AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,882,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,655,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 459,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,595,000 after purchasing an additional 411,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,202,000 after purchasing an additional 301,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

