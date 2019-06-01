AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) CEO Purchases $1,734,029.46 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.08 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.91%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,417,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 5,066,044 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AGNC Investment by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,062,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 152,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

