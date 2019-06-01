AK Steel (AKS) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.85. AK Steel shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 222890 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on AK Steel from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

The firm has a market cap of $544.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after buying an additional 3,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 1,306,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

