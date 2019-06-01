Alambic Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,742,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,195,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 584,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.67. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

