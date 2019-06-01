Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $220,000 in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $347,407.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,907 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

