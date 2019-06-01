Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.31.

Align Technology stock opened at $284.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,909 shares of company stock worth $16,802,747 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,716,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

