Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allergan were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 214,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGN opened at $121.91 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $120.68 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

