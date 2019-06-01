AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

