Allstate (ALL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.42.

ALL stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allstate by 8,063.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,048,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,344,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,127,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

