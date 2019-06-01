Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Stake Increased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $229,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

