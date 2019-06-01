Altria Group (MO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.53.

MO stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

