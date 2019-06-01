Amazon.com (AMZN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 1.75

Headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,191.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,775.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,295,428. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

