Ameren Corp (AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ameren posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $854,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,795 shares in the company, valued at $7,103,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,012,184 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 836.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,596 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ameren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after buying an additional 687,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ameren by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 2,114,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,480. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $76.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

