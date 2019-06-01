American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.53.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,021. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.