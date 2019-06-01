American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,021. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/american-international-group-inc-lowers-stake-in-blueprint-medicines-corp-bpmc.html.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.