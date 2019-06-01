American International Group Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $585,876.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,741,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $246,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,461 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,901 shares of company stock worth $25,564,803. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/american-international-group-inc-sells-1185-shares-of-five9-inc-fivn.html.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.