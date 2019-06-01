AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $375,212.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,414 shares of company stock worth $2,947,837. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

