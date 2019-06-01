Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Abraxas Petroleum posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

