Analysts Expect Cae Inc (CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $621.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.38 million to $623.82 million. CAE reported sales of $559.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CAE has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CAE by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 416,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 92,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CAE by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 350,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CAE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.