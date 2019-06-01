Analysts Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fly Leasing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 358,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,482. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 252.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.