Analysts Set Cactus Inc (WHD) Target Price at $42.55

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE WHD opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.75. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $69,547,509.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 514,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 443,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 321,041 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 292,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 268,918 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

