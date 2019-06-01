Andrew G. Hinson Sells 6,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 115,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,660. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $332.56 million, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

