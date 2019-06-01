Antofagasta (ANFGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANFGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

