AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Evan Lovell sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $98,909.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,799.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

WAAS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.76. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.63 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/aquaventure-holdings-ltd-waas-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.