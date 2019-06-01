ARAW Price Hits $0.0001 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $197,239.00 and $32,950.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.24 or 0.08452743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

