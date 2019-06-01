ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Position Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

