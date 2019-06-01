ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.26 ($36.35).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.