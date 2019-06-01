Armando Pagliari Buys 2,500 Shares of Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$24,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$472,364.48.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 230,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,144. Martinrea International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.54.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51. The firm had revenue of C$926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.7599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

MRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

