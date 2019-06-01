ARMOUR Residential REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,976% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:ARR opened at $17.40 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.20%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 107,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,762 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

