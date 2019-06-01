ArtByte Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market cap of $936,546.00 and $4,569.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.01326162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

