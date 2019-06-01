Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $28.84 Million in Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 406,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $17,413,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $3,031,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $68.63 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $67,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,357 shares of company stock worth $23,287,433 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

