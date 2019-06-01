Assura (AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company.

LON:AGR opened at GBX 64.10 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.10 ($0.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

