Atrion (ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $883.21 on Thursday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $560.65 and a 1 year high of $948.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total value of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Atrion by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 57,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 877.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atrion by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

