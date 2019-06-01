AT&T Inc. (T) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 973,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 865.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 66,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 71,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

