Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post sales of $29.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.25 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Autoweb posted sales of $29.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.01 million to $129.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.04 million, with estimates ranging from $134.03 million to $136.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 27.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

AUTO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 15,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,507. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autoweb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autoweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Autoweb by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoweb by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

