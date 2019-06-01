Avaya (AVYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.44

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 3522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 210,064 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Avaya by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 320,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,694 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Avaya by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

