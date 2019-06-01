AXA (AXAHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

