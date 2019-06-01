AXA (AXAHY) versus SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) Head to Head Review

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXA and SWISS RE LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $120.88 billion 0.50 $3.03 billion $3.05 8.05 SWISS RE LTD/S $37.05 billion 0.92 $462.00 million $0.34 69.40

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than SWISS RE LTD/S. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWISS RE LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXA and SWISS RE LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 1 4 0 2.80 SWISS RE LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWISS RE LTD/S has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SWISS RE LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SWISS RE LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. AXA pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SWISS RE LTD/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and SWISS RE LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A SWISS RE LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXA beats SWISS RE LTD/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also offers standard insurance covers and customized products; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector clients and governmental entities, mid-sized and large multinational corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

